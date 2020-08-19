West Island Health Board preps for potential second wave of COVID 19

With Back to School around the corner and concerns about a potential second wave of coronavirus in the fall, The Suburban checked in with the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) to find out what resources are being deployed in the area.
We asked about the Lakeshore General hospital that has apparently set up a portable ER. Is this for a potential second wave? If not, why is it set up?
“The new unit at Lakeshore General Hospital is a modular negative pressure complex of 24 stretchers with monitoring that was built and attached to the emergency room,” said CIUSSS spokesperson Ariadne Bourbonnière. “This unit, which has been receiving non-COVID-19 patients since July 20, is modernizing emergency facilities and better meeting the needs of our users.”
The health board noted that it has “115 beds and 16 intensive care spots for any new patients diagnosed with COVID 19.
The Lakeshore General Hospital is still considered a COVID 19 designated hospital with a capacity of 75 beds. St. Mary’s Hospital is also a designated coronavirus hospital for patients with a 40 bed capacity if need be.”
“LaSalle Hospital remains a green hospital and will be able to increase its capacity by 20 acute care beds to accommodate clients without COVID-19,” said Bourbonnière.
Regarding a potential second wave, Bourbonnière noted some of the steps the health board has taken in the event of a large spike in infected patients.
She said that “there is a sufficient quantity of PPEs for all members of our staff and team. There will also be a recruitment to get an additional 275 orderlies for the West Island Health network.”
Intervention teams are present in area CHSLDs, where the original outbreak of COVID 19 ravaged these old folks homes, to “avoid the spread of the virus in the case of another outbreak.”
CHSLD employees have also had training by the Red Cross to serve as ambassadors to ensure proper physical distancing and hygiene protocols are adhered to in all institutions they serve.
Employees and visitors must wash their hands prior to entry as well as wearing a mask and visor.
For family members of loved ones living in the seniors residences, a Contact project has been developed to allow the seniors to communicate often with tier families through video conference on electronic tablets, a concept created to “break the isolation of residents and alleviate the anxiety of loved ones.”
The health board has also created a program to help employees with wellness and mental health concerns from the strain of working during the long pandemic like a support telephone line for employees as well as a digital platform entitled Lifespeak.
This helpful platform has been in use since July and helps employees deal with the stress of their work during the pandemic. It is available any time at all hours for employees who need some help.
