West Island Health Board opens another walk in COVID 19 test centre

“This new clinic will enable the CIUSSS to continue with its efforts by making testing more accessible to people closer to home,” said Lynne McVey.
The President and CEO of the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) was referring to another walk-in COVID- 19 testing clinic that is being opened within the board’s territory, this time at the Douglas Hospital in Verdun.
The test is free and results can be determined and delivered within three to five days. The goal of the new clinic is “for individuals between the ages of 18 to 25 years who have gone to or worked in a bar since July 1.”
Bring a Medicare card any day during the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute located at 6,875 LaSalle Boulevard in Verdun.
Those who receive a negative COVID-19 result will be informed via email while anyone being diagnosed with the virus will receive a phone call. The new walk-in clinic can test up to 140 people per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.