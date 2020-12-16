West Island Health Board asks employees to “voluntarily” work during holidays

When announced last week that employees who are part of the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) were cancelled, The Suburban reached out to spokesperson Hélène Bergeron-Gamache for clarification.
The health board spokesperson explained that “in order to avoid a break in services for certain sectors during the holiday period as well as facing more hospitalizations from patients suffering from COVID 19, we are encouraging all personnel whoa re able, to voluntarily cancel their vacations or to work overtime during the scheduled vacation period.”
If there are not enough exhausted workers who are willing to cancel their family and break time, the health board will apply the 2020-007 ministerial decree that “allows us to cancel certain vacation days between December 13th, 2020 through to January 30th, 2021.
“Obviously, statutory holidays will be maintained during this period,” said Bergeron-Gamache.
The employees who are being asked to go over and above this season are nursing and cardiorespiratory and care personnel, paratechnical workers as well as health and social services professionals and technicians.
“We are very aware that our employees have been working very hard these last few months, in a very difficult context, and we have asked a lot from them,” Bergeron-Gamache told The Suburban. “Together, we have shown that the safety and security of our patients remains our biggest priority.”
Lakeshore General Hospital ER back open: The health board did have some good news to report last week noting in a release that “we would like to inform the community that the situation is now stable and its request to avoid the Emergency Department is no longer in effect.”
“We are at a turning point in this pandemic,” said board CEO and President -Lynne McVey. “With the finish line in sight, the population must comply with the health measures in effect so that the situation may continue in the right direction. We are escalating reduction activities, including surgery, to maintain patient services and ensure management of COVID-positive clients. Together, we need to break this second wave so that we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”
