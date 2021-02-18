West Island Health Board announces three WI vaccine sites

The West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) has announced three new West Island COVID 19 vaccinations sites are being set up.
The Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire, Pierrefonds-Roxboro’s Gerry Robertson Community Centre and the Dollard St. Laurent Sports Centre in Lasalle will be the sites for the public to get their vaccination.
Once the sites are opened, they will run seven days a week and be able to vaccinate 1,000 people per day.
“The launch of the vaccination campaign for the general population provides hope for us all,” WI Health board CEO Lynne McVey said in a statement.
“I encourage everyone to make an appointment to be vaccinated once their turn has been identified,” said McVey.
The board’s priority for vaccines will be adults 80 and over, then adults aged between 70 and 79 and then 60 to 69. After that, adults under the age of 60 with chronic health issues and workers in essential services. Then it is the rest of the adult West Island population.
Other vaccination sites in addition to the three named will be announced soon.
It will be possible to eventually schedule a vaccination online or by phone.
