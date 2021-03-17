Due to COVID-19 restrictions, people are spending more time at home and West Islanders became very creative this year, with snowman competitions, home-made ice skating rinks in their backyards and for one Pointe-Claire family — an igloo!
Kalen Huxman and his family built the igloo base over several days, ice-brick by ice-brick, sealing the gaps with sticky snow. The roof installation is a heavy tarp helped up by ladders and wood sealed together atop with ropes.
A small wooden door seals off the entrance to the igloo.
The Suburban was given a tour of the interior. At the far end of the igloo, they placed a mini rounded fireplace with the exhaust built in a bit of a zig-zag exiting directly upwards through a gap on the centre of the igloo where the ladders meet.
The Moroccan-style decor is an original touch, resembling a traditional North African family room. "My mom chose the decor." Huxman told The Suburban while pointing at a calendar hanging on the wall near the entrance. There are three little coffee tables set up in front of the seating area and a lamp placed on a small table at the far end. A projector placed on top of the seating area allows for family members to watch movies on the opposite wall while visiting the igloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.