West Island Blues Festival goes virtual this year

For the 17th edition of the West Island Blues Festival, there will be some changes this year due to COVID 19.
As major crowd gatherings are still not permitted, the festival will be broadcasting live via social media on such platforms like Facebook and you Tube.
“We are committed to having a festival every year and to donating all profits to local charities,” said Errol Johnson, Dollard-des-Ormeaux councillor and co-founder of the festival. “So, in spite of the pandemic, we are determined to raise funds and distribute them to our beneficiaries who are desperately in need of funds during this crisis.”
This year’s program will feature such regular favourites as The Freddie James Project, Sawn Tyler Watson and Brian Greenway. Sylvie Desgroseilliers, Dwane Dixon, Miche Love, Justin Saladino and Deacon George are filling out the bill.
The show will run on Saturday, July 11th and this year’s event will benefit area charities AJOI, the West Island Black Community Association, The Alzheimer Group, West Island Women’s Shelter and Literacy Unlimited.
The fun starts at 7 p.m. and can be viewed via westislandbluesfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.