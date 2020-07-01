Wellness programs crucial for oncology treatments: WICWC

With last week’s June 26 marking the second annual National Cancer Wellness Awareness Day, the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) used the day to promote the use of wellness programs in oncology treatments, especially during this pandemic.
“COVID-19 increased many of the effects of a cancer diagnosis like anxiety, depression, weight loss and poor sleep,” said WICWC Executive Director Debbie Magwood.
“Cancer wellness is a whole-person approach that complements traditional medicine by addressing the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients,” explained the centre’s Linda Thompson, communications coordinator.
“Research shows that when part of an integrated oncology treatment plan, it improves the effects of cancer. Wellness professionals including osteopaths, dietitians, kinesiologists, psychologists, yoga instructors and more contribute to cancer wellness,” noted Thompson.
With the onset of the recent COVID 19 quarantine, the centre changed its protocols to adhere to the hygiene measures imposed in order to continue to help those suffering from cancer. ”The WICWC offers online programs, wellness checks, support, referral, education and its phone line is open seven days a week. It also continues to register new participants,” said Thompson.
The centre’s many services for those suffering with cancer and their families can learn more about the programs online via www.wicwc.org.
“Wellness programs can help people with cancer to manage these symptoms and live well,” Magwood said.
