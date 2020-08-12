As Montreal businesses struggle to re-open, a new challenge arises forcing owners to impose mask-wearing in their establishments, facing substantial fines if customers refuse to cooperate.
“We did not sign up to become police officers.” Bistro Loge 95 owner, Marie Perle Lalonde told The Suburban. “Unfortunately, we made the decision to close until this blows over.”
“This is an impossible responsibility.” Co-owner Sonya Blackburn said to The Suburban. “First we were forced to close, then forced to operate at 50% capacity, and now this.”
The pair expressed their concerns for public health, however as business owners and operators, their livelihood is at stake. “We never know from one day to the next what new government measures will arise and impose additional challenges to us,” they said.
“In a customer service environment, it is very difficult to be expected to impede on the rights of grown adults. Our job is to operate our business, their right is to make personal choices as individuals.”
“Regardless of what we think, upon re-opening, as employees of our business, we will wear masks to reassure our clientele, but we will not force clients to do so.”
“This is not a battle stance for us against measures, this is the logic that we have to face as owners to protect ourselves from possible repercussions due to regulations imposed on us that are impossible to uphold.”
