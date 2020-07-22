Water inspectors visiting WI until end of September

West Island municipalities will be getting visits from inspectors from the city of Montreal to assess the drinking water quality.
From now until the end of September, inspectors with proper identification, and respecting Covid protocols, will be visiting area homes for about a 20-minute visit as per a by-law on water quality.
The water tests are completed by the environment ministry to determine the city’s water quality.
The inspector will have an identification card and official City of Montreal shirt. The inspector will not recommend any products to the consumer.
According to a statement on the Baie d’Urfé website, the “new sampling protocols, which is to let the water run for five minutes, to turn off the tap and let stand for 30 minutes, then sample the first 250ml of water.
“The sampler will be present for the first 10 minutes and during the 30-minute wait, he will return to his vehicle to proceed to the sampling which will last 30 minutes. The intervention with the homeowner should not last more than 15 minutes.”
