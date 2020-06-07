Two walk-in mobile testing sites are opening up in the West Island at Ecole St-Gerard in Pierrefonds from June 7-9, then at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire from June 11th - 13th.
The mobile screening clinics will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. for testing.
The capacity for testing at the sites will be 200 daily tests, totalling a prospective 1200 additional tests to take place in The west Island over the course of the week at the mobile clinics alone.
