While the province grapples with another quarantine due to a second wave of increased cases of COVID 19, Volunteer West Island (VWI) is still doing its best to break the cycle of social isolation faced by seniors and others living alone.
“Our 13 Meals on Wheels kitchens are still closed due to being in the pandemic Red Zone but in lieu of that, our volunteers are still doing personal grocery shopping and delivering our Frozen Meal Program options,” VWI spokesperson Kathleen Greenfield told The Suburban.
While adhering to all hygienic norms and proper physical distancing, volunteers are delivering frozen meals for those with reduced mobility or who live alone and have trouble getting out to buy food.
“For our vulnerable population, those that unable to get out or should not go out, our volunteers and lately, students form John Abbott College, have really stepped up to help,” Greenfield said.
Those who relied on MOW can order “as many meals as their freezer will hold” and have that food delivered to their door. Volunteers have also been calling the Meals on Wheels clients weekly “to check in with them and see how they are doing. For many of the volunteers, the people they deliver to twice a week have become friends.”
The Temporary Emergency Grocery Provision program requires users to call the VWI’s grocery line, share their list sand a volunteer will go shopping in their stead before delivering the food and produce to their door. To take part in this program, applicants must adhere to registration criteria.
“For some folks who live on the second floor of a building and have no car access, getting groceries can be a challenge,” Greenfield said. “Others don’t have a computer set up that enables them to order on-line through retailers.”
Some of VWI’s outreach programs like fitness activities are still happening but have been adapted for virtual training or, when the weather was nicer, physical distancing training on the non-profit agency’s front lawn.
If you have any time and would like to help break the social isolation circle for a West Island senior citizen living alone, contact Volunteer West Island by calling 514.457.5445 or online via volunteerwestisland.org.
