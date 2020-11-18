Vaudreuil train station gets upgrade

The renovations for the Vaudreuil bus and train station began two years ago and have been adapted for users with mobility issues and the parking has been augmented.
“And this is the first time that Exo has brought together all of its services on a single site: bus transport, train station and customer service center,” said Exo spokesperson Monica Rodriguez.
The station welcomes more than 850,000 passengers annually and has been open since 2003, prompting the need for a facelift and expansion.
The second stage of the project is underway and expected to finish next year. Changes expected will be increasing the northern sector of the parking lot, creating a service centre, and a redo of the southern quay.
In all, 230 new parking spaces have been added as well as 47 new spots for bicycles. The work was financed by the federal and provincial governments, for a total of 26.9 million.
The main structure was inspired by German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, whose previous work includes Westmount Square.
The station also boasts a new outdoor mural entitled “De verts et de vents” that was created by artist Marianne Chevalier.
