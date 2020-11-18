Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC want local health board involved in new hospital

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges MRC, that represents 23 off island municipalities, along with the area Chamber of Commerce, is requesting the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services to confirm the adoption of the clinical plan of the Montérégie-Ouest Regional Health Network (CISSMO) which provides for the distribution of health services in its network, following the construction of the future Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital.
The MRC noted that it has a population of almost 160,000 residents and does not currently have a hospital to serve the community. It noted that in 2019, “hospital occupancy rates in the Montérégie Ouest reached catastrophic thresholds, often exceeding 300%. The future hospital in Vaudreuil-Soulanges will relieve surrounding hospitals and provide essential services to citizens.”
The MRC said that, “all of the parameters surrounding the clinical plan have already been considered by experts and supported with scientific arguments. The Vaudreuil-Soulanges region supports this plan, which clearly reflects the needs of its territory and which considers the region's significant demographic growth.”
“Vaudreuil-Soulanges is a region that has one of the highest birth rates in the province with an average of 2,000 births every year,” said Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon. “And that tendency is projected to continue beyond 2036.”
The Vaudreuil-Soulanges hospital is an investment in high-quality, large-scale health care services,” said Vaudreuil-Soulanges Chamber of Commerce President Pierjean Savard. “It will serve the population of Vaudreuil-Soulanges and that of Montérégie-Ouest who are in great need.”
The hospital is slated to be open for patients in 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.