Vaudreuil-Soulanges Hospital Design Unveiled

While the new hospital for Vaudreuil-Soulanges is only slated to be open for patients in 2026, the design plans were released by Marilyne Picard, MNA for Soulanges and Parliamentary Assistant for Health and Social Services.
“Today we reveal the first design plans of the future hospital in Vaudreuil-Soulanges,” Picard wrote on her FB page.
“The project is coming to fruition and we were very patient! I'm happy on behalf of Mr. Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services, to offer you the very first pictures of YOUR future hospital."
To take a virtual tour of what the hospital will look like, log onto :
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.