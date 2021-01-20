Vaccines going full force for West Island senior residences

“As of January 13, we have vaccinated 1,945 residents,” Hélène Bergeron-Gamache told The Suburban.
The spokesperson for the West Island Regional Health Board (CIUSSS) was talking about the amount of seniors on the West Island, in seniors residences and CHSLDs, who have been vaccinated against COVID 19.
“ Vaccination of the residents in our public CHSLDs was completed last week,” said Bergeron-Gamache . “We are currently vaccinating residents in private CHSLDs and intermediary resources within our territory, which we plan to complete this week. The Moderna vaccine is delivered directly to the CHSLDs. Consequently, the residents do not need to go out to be vaccinated.”
When asked if nurses, doctors, orderlies and staff are getting vaccines at the same time as the seniors in the residences, Bergeron-Gamache said that “as of January 13, we have vaccinated 4,189 employees, based on the number of doses we received and in accordance with the prioritization protocol.
“The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is an impressive logistical undertaking. We need to store the vaccines at a precise temperature, and once diluted they must be used within a specific time frame,” said Bergeron-Gamache.
The new Kirkland COVID 19 Walk In Testing Clinic can accommodate 1,000 tests daily. The Suburban asked what is the average number of people getting tested per day to which Bergeron-Gamache replied that “on average, the testing site in Kirkland performs close to 500 tests per day. We encourage everyone to come for testing as soon as they have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.”
When asked what if any solutions were in place for doctors and nurses being pushed to the limit, Bergeron-Gamache said that “our care teams are making significant efforts and we would like to thank them for the exceptional dedication they show on a daily basis.
“The entire CIUSSS has mobilized to meet the staffing needs during this pandemic. Our managers are present 24/7 with our teams, and they are contributing the operational activities,” said Bergeron-Gamache.
As of press time, there are 57 patients at The Lakeshore General Hospital infected with COVID 19, with 11 in ICU.
The hospital can accommodate 75 patients infected with COVID 19. The ER at the Lakeshore is currently at 71%.
