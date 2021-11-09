US borders congested on opening day

Border crossing wait times for Canadians travelling to the United States on the first day pf open borders in 20 months were up to three hours in some areas. Part of the delay was due to the verification of full vaccination documentation which is a requirement.
The borders reopened at midnight Monday for the first time since March 21, 2020
Twenty-six primary inspection points were congested according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Primary ports of entry in Ontario such as the Queenston-Lewiston, Rainbow, and Peace bridges experienced more delays at night than during the day. Wait times for travellers at the Buffalo and Niagara Falls crossing reached 155 minutes.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service (USCBP) and the Canadian government site for Canada to U.S. border wait times, travellers experienced delays of up to 180 minutes at the St-Bernard-de-Lacolle crossing between Quebec and New York though six lanes were open.
Government websites for border wait times experienced loading delays as well on Monday morning.
