UPAC arrests two Lester B Pearson School Board employees

Besides the challenge of making sure that there are sufficient portable ventilation systems in their schools, the Lester B. Pearson School Board is also dealing with the fallout of two employees being arrested by UPAC, the province’s anti-corruption squad.
Last Friday, both Caroline Mastantuono, and her daughter Christine, were arrested for alleged fraud and that the alleged crimes were committed between 2014 and 2016.
At that time, Caroline Mastantuono was employed as the board’s director of its international program. She is alleged to have worked with a recruitment company and could have used her position to create false documents while her daughter worked in the same department as her mother during that time. They have been charged with creating false documents, fraud and forgery as well as breach of trust. Both will have their day in court on January 20th, 2021.
A third suspect in Ontario, Naveen Kolan is also being sought as a warrant for his arrest has also been issued. Kolan ran a recruitment company called Edu Edge, that mostly worked with bringing students from India to study in the board’s schools. According to a statement from the board, it was aware of the issues in its international program in 2016 and that “subsequent to this the Lester B. Pearson School Board undertook a thorough restructuring of the International Studies department.”
