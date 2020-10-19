Tutino resigns as mayor effective November 9th

Longtime Baie d’Urfe Maria Tutino recently posted a regulation letter on the city’s website.
“I had initially planned to not run for re-election next year. However, Covid-19 requires me to change the timing of my departure,” Tutino wrote to her constituents.
“The needs of my family, since July 2018, have grown substantially and with Covid-19 the demands on my time are even more significant,” Tutino wrote. “ My family’s needs are now such that they require more and more of my attention leaving less time to properly manage and deal with the matters and issues of the Town and of Council.”
Citing the second wave of coronavirus as too big a challenge to “continue doing justice to my job as the Mayor of this special Town while devoting the necessary time to my family during a second wave. I have concluded that I cannot do so.”
She noted that it was an honour serving the residents of Baie d’Urfe as mayor for the last 15 years but she will resign from her post as of Monday, November 9th.
