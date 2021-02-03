Last week’s announcement by Prime Minister Trudeau that returning air travellers will have to pay some $2000 to spend three days in a hotel while their Covid test results come in is incomprehensible. It is discriminatory in its retroactivity and punitive in its intent. For both reasons it breaches Charter and jurisprudential standards that make it unconstitutional. Surely there are enough lawyers in the PMO to have made him aware of that. It is petty virtue-signalling that will be pointless in achieving any result of slowing the spread of Covid or its new variant.
It fails on yet another ground. For a law or regulation to be constitutional, it must be executory. That is, people must be able to abide by it. There are a lot of travellers who are not wealthy who simply will not be able to pay the hotel bills. They will not be able to “execute” what is required of them. What is the government planning, to throw them in jail?
The government has said time and again that this is not a time for non-essential travel. If it felt it must add a punitive monetary sanction to its guidelines, the least it should have done is make it applicable from the time it instituted it and not punish Canadians who left Canada under one set of rules and now find themselves returning under another. Civilized jurisdictions governed by the Rule of Law cannot abide such arbitrary and capricious use of authority. Just as the federal government has failed inexplicably in securing enough vaccines for Canadians, Ottawa has also refused to acquire any of the seven antibody treatments approved by the FDA in November. More to this point, Ottawa has also not bought any rapid tests that would make this 2k proposal unnecessary. One cannot be surprised that Australia’s respected Lowy Institute reported last week that Canada ranks 68th out of 93 countries surveyed in its methodology and effectiveness in Covid control planning. 68th for a G7 nation.
It was the Trudeau government that decreed in the fall that unlike the spring, all purchases for vaccines and other therapeutics to fight the spread of Covid would be centralized at the federal level. Ottawa’s own figures show that all air travellers — including those within Canada — had a positivity test rate of only 1.8%. Canada already requires a negative Covid test three days before a traveller returns here. So if the government wanted to add another layer of protection by testing upon arrival because it says it wants to protect against the new variant of Covid, why not purchase rapid tests that would keep returning travellers at airports for a few hours instead of in hotels for three days at costs many — if not most — cannot afford?
Additionally, since the rationale espoused by the Prime Minister for this onerous new requirement is to protect Canada against the new variants of Covid that are faster in spread but not in severity, why has he not acted against cancelling flights to and from the three countries that have the greatest number of new variant tests. Those countries are Britain, Brazil and South Africa. What was the point of getting Canadian airlines — and only Canadian airlines — to stop flights to and from the Caribbean and Mexico? Why give foreign airlines an unfair advantage? There has been no evidence of variant strains there and Covid cases in the Caribbean are relatively low.
Another troubling issue was raised by Mr. Trudeau when he stated that any traveller found to be positive after the three day hotel stay, “will be taken to a government facility for further testing and monitoring during quarantine.” How has there not been an outcry over this Orwellian language?” Would you like to be taken to an undefined “government facility?” It behooved the government to get these details in order and inform the public at the same time it announced the policy. Including a breakdown of the $2000. A night at the Ritz is $580 including breakfast for two. There has been no mention of taking care of the special needs of seniors. To many of them this “cure” is a greater threat than the disease. Many snowbird seniors will be returning already vaccinated — especially those from Florida — and yet Ottawa has not examined the provisions for medications, medical care, specialized dietary needs, handicap accessibility, food costs or even winter clothing during this enforced hotel/facility quarantine.
This latest initiative of the Trudeau government is not only a prescription for failure, a breach of our rights but more than anything it is an open door for tragedies to occur for many of the tens of thousands returning Canadians vulnerable because of health or age. And many of those returning from Florida will have been vaccinated. Why quarantine them if you’re telling Canadians that vaccinations are the answer?
Thankfully, the Trudeau government is facing an imminent legal action. John Carpay’s Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has issued a statement to the effect that, “Immediate legal action is being prepared against the Trudeau government over the declaration that Canadian residents will be subjected to mandatory quarantine, at their own expense, after returning from international travel, regardless of their negative COVID status. These measures are a blatant violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including the right to enter and leave Canada, the right to liberty and security of the person, the right to not be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned, the right to retain legal counsel, and the right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment.”
We can only hope they succeed or the government rescind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.