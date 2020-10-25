The Foundation for the Rights and Liberties of Quebecers, organized a motorized protest against government lockdown measures that took place last Saturday. The foundation’s leader, Stephane Blais planned the protest alongside his team and in tandem with the Surete du Quebec, the Quebec Transport Ministry (MTQ) and local police forces in various regions.
The protest consisted of convoys of cars that departed from four primary locations.Quartier Dix30 at 11 a.m.,Centre Laval at 10:15 a.m.,Galeries de la Capitale at 10:15 a.m. and the Costco parking lot in Sherbrooke à 11:15 a.m.
A live stream on social media, set up by the foundation in cooperation with Alexis Cossette-Trudel of Radio-Quebec, an independent media outlet, followed the convoy by helicopter and the video images were shared live on the Foundation's online platforms.
According to observers, between 14,000 – 15,000 people participated in the protest travelling in approximately 8000 vehicles. The vehicles were decorated with banners depicting anti-authoritarian slogans, messages of love, freedom and anti-censorship. Thousands of drivers passing the convoy in the left lane, which protesters were asked to keep clear, waved and honked as a show of support. Hundreds of supporters gathered on foot alongside the route and on bridges overlooking the convoy. Many prepared signs and yelled out words of encouragement. Drivers honked at onlookers when passing them and many shouted “freedom” to each other.
Laval police escorted the convoy onto the highway and exited right before the convoy crossed the Laval border. Surete du Quebec police then took over guiding the convoy in an organized fashion with tactical checkpoints to control direction and police vehicles followed the convoy. Many protesters waved and thanked police while driving past them.
Upon arrival at Levis, there was a welcome by Blais who personally thanked protesters passing over the bridge where he stood with a crowd of approximately twenty other people waving at the drivers as they passed by them.
The Foundation has raised over half a million dollars to date for the purpose of suing federal and provincial governments for alleged damages caused by lockdown measures. Toronto lawyer, Rocco Galati has taken the lead in the legal challenges by way of injunctions, claiming that the government restrictions are in violation of the Canadian constitution and Blais intends to take a similar approach with a legal team here in Quebec.
