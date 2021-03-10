When it was announced that the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal, and Chateauguay and Hudson, were canceled for a second year in a row due to COVID 19, area Irish societies have decided to step up, creating an upcoming virtual Comedy Gala that will support area restaurants and charities.
#LocalsupportingLocals will feature an array of local comics who will be performing an online virtual show this coming Saturday, March 13th from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
A number of local eateries and businesses have teamed up with local charities so that on the day of the show, every meal purchased will donate five dollars to the business’ chosen charity.
Pointe Claire’s McKibbin’s Irish Pub will be donating funds to the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care residence while Duke & Devine in Beaconsfield will be contributing to Nova West Island and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue’s Cunningham’s Pub will be donating for I Ride For Cody.
Every take out order, done through the restaurant and not a delivery app, will be giving back to their charity to help those in the community.
Event Organizer Ken Doran told The Suburban that participants who order on the day of the event will “get an email with a code so people can watch the show on your TV in your living room.”
Doran said that the event will definitely have be “Irish themed” including a performance by comedian Fiona O’Brien who lived in Dublin before moving to Canada recently.
“Every association that runs a parade is involved,” said Doran. “We are all coming together to help everyone in our backyard.”
Other comics taking part in the event are quintessential Montreal funnyman Joey Elias, Bilal Butt, Ted Bird, morning man for Jewel 106.7 as well as a blessing from 2019’s St. Patrick’s Parade Queen Samara O’Gorman.
Other charities receiving funds are AMCAL Family Services, Share The Warmth, ON Rock Community and Nova Hudson.
To learn more about the charity event, tickets and the line up, go online via www.localsupportinglocals.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.