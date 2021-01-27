Are we so insensitive, so fearful, so surrendered that we are willing to accept this kind of Decree? Are we willing to travel back in time to revisit history, the barbarianism of ruthless authoritarians and feed the lions? Where do we stop, when do we stop?
Nick Minotti
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.