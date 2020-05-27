Tennis anyone?

While tennis courts in municipalities are opening back up to the public as part of the province’s gradual reopening of society, there are hygienic measures that need to be adhered to.
This hand washing station can be found just outside the public courts in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue where players are to clean their hands before and after playing.
Recommendations from Tennis Quebec suggests single players only, two players per court only and to switch sides clockwise. It is also recommended to throughout wash your equipment.
Tennis Quebec also suggests that when the game is over, no “high fives” or hand shaking but perhaps a kind wave!
