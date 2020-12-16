As a way to ease homeowners and area merchants dealing with the ongoing pandemic and uncertain economic times it has generated, the city of Pointe Claire will not be increasing taxes in the 2021 proposed budget.
“The 2021 budget is influenced by the pandemic that we have all been dealing with since March,” said Mayor John Belvedere. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our entire community for their united efforts in limiting the spread and helping to protect their health and that of their loved ones.
“It is in this spirit of solidarity that City Council and I are announcing a tax freeze for 2021.”
The operating budget for Pointe Claire in 2021 will be $151.3 million, an almost three percent, or four million dollar increase.
“Our priority remains the same: to continue to make Pointe-Claire an exceptional place to live for everyone by improving and enhancing our services to the community, while respecting our taxpayers’ ability to pay,” said Belvedere.
The city expects to take in revenue of $4.5 million” from new properties and land transfer taxes. This growth can be explained by new construction and real estate transactions in Pointe-Claire and confirms the appeal of our city for new residents.”
Pointe Claire will be transferring more money to the city of Montreal’s coffers next year, to the tune of $67 million. That is an almost two and a half million dollar increase over last year, or almost half of Pointe Claire’s tax revenues.
Almost $24 million has been slated for infrastructure work including “ repairs to eight roads, improvements to our parks, the replacement of one-third of public lighting with more energy-efficient lighting, and an amount for the renovation of the building on the City’s lot at the intersection of Du Bord-du-Lac ̶ Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue, following public consultations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.