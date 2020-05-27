Fourteen years after Meadowbrook Pacific paid $3 million for the massive green space that’s still being used as an inner-city golf course, Canada’s Supreme Court put an end to the developer’s $44 million lawsuit when the court announced that it refused to hear the company’s case against the City of Montreal.
Based upon assorted court documents found on the government’s website, Superior Court Justice Pepita Capriolo originally ruled against the promoter when she wrote that “the large number of difficulties that the promoter faced before being able to start the project...does not support the conclusion that only the actions of the city kept the developer from realizing the profits it had calculated.”
As the company originally planned to build up to 1,600 residential homes on the massive inner-city green space, the city refused to support the project because it could not afford the multiple millions (from $60M up to an estimated $150M) that it would have to pay for roads, sewage and assorted aqueduct services. When a dedicated number of hard-core “Green” activists began to mount a sustained protest against the development, promoters argued that the city was using the high cost of infrastructure as little more than an excuse to block construction in order to curry favor among the city’s growing “Green” community for political purposes. As plans to develop the site ground to a halt, the project’s owners launched their $44 million lawsuit against the city as they continued to maintain that they were owed some $28.5 million for the land along with another $15M in lost profits because of the city’s malfeasance.
As the city had no interest to purchase a property that was now evaluated to be worth some $6.5 million, Judge Capriolo wrote that there was no evidence of bad faith on the part of the city in a judgment that should have been the end of the lawsuit. Following last year’s decision when the Appeals Court confirmed Judge Capriolo’s earlier judgment, the Supreme Court’s timely decision means that local golfers can now spend their summer chasing balls on the Meadowbrook greens.
