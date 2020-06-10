St. Charles to be closed at night for REM work

Starting the night of Wednesday, June 8th, St. Charles Boulevard will be sealed off to traffic during the night in order for the REM project to install its platform deck that will go over the boulevard.
The work will be done in three phases with the first going from the 8th until June 14th between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. where the northern service ramp will be closed completely between Highway 40 and the northern portion of St. Charles.
The second phase will run between June 26th until July 3rd between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. where the boulevard will be closed to traffic in both directions with detour signage posted.
The third and final stage will run from July 15th until July 27th with the northern ramp closed to traffic.
All of the work will be done in the night shift with the boulevard open to the public during the day.
It is expected that, according to the REM, “the work will generate noise, vibrations, dust, heavy truck traffic and traffic disruptions. Mitigation measures will be implemented to minimize the impacts.
“Work before and after this time period will be necessary to mobilize and demobilize all elements required to carry out the work and to clean up the site.”
The project must be done in sequence so the “work cannot be interrupted while it is in progress; it must be completed so as to maintain the integrity of the existing infrastructure. Should this situation arise, the work period will be extended to complete the work already begun.”
