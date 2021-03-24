SPVM seek help in identifying suspect in WI armed assault

Montreal Police (SPVM) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of armed assault at a deppaneur in Dollard-des-Ormeaux that took place this past fall.
At around 12:30 a.m. on the night of Sunday, October 13th, 2020 at a Couche Tard store located at 4090 Sources boulevard, adjacent to Sunnydale Road, an altercation took place between the suspect and the employee.
According to the SPVM, the suspect, a 25 to 30 year old English speaking man threw items from the store at the employee and made death threats before leaving. The suspect has dark hair and a beard with a tattoo on his left arm. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a short sleeved white shirt, white pants and dark shoes. He fled the scene in a grey vehicle.
Anyone with information can call their local precinct or call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. Information can be given anonymously and a reward is being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest.
