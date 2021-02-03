As previously reported in The Suburban last March, several businesses in the West Island, closed due to the COVID 19 outbreak, were vandalized. Montreal Police (SPVM) reached out in July for help and are once seeking again the public's help in identifying the suspect.
In Pointe Claire, it was McKibbin's Irish Pub that had its front windows smashed by a male suspect wielding a sledgehammer. The vandal had periodically targeted area businesses since January of last year.
Another nearby pub, Ye Olde Orchard Pub and Grill had damage done to the establishment’s signage as well as having windows smashed. Video footage that surveils the premises spotted a male suspect with a sledgehammer too.
The suspect is presumed to be a white male in his twenties or thirties who is about five feet, seven inches tall. He wears glasses and has dark hair and commits the vandalism wearing a dark tuque and scarf to cover his face as well as wearing beige construction boots and gloves.
Newer information from surveillance video has identified the suspect’s car. It is a black painted Honda Civic that is either the EX or EX-L model.
Anyone with information about the various break-ins can call anonymously at 514.393.1133.
