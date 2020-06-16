What started off as a way to provide some entertainment on a Friday night during the quarantine turned into a virtual fundraiser that garnered almost $20,000 for area charities, foundations and food banks.
Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue musician Jeff Smallwood was approached by Cunninghams’ Pub co-owner Jim Beauchamp to “play some music and tell some of his stories about touring.
“We first started shooting it live onto Facebook using an iPhone but over the weeks, we got sound technicians and videographers to come donate their time as well,” Beauchamp told The Suburban.
For the last 11 Friday evenings, Smallwood has been playing live on social media attracting locals as “well as people in Sweden, California and all over the country,” Beauchamp said.
Prior to the pandemic, Smallwood was playing guitar for Celine Dion on her three year tour which has been postponed for now due to COVID 19.
With bars and restaurants preparing to open this coming Monday, June 22nd, Smallwood is playing one last time on the web this coming Friday evening but for a different cause this time.
“This is going to be an hour and a half long show with special guests and a video presentation so we wanted to raise some funds for Jeff and the technical crew who have done the shows for free,” said Beauchamp.
To see Jeff Smallwood, and guests, play live on Facebook go to the Cunninghams Pub page. The show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 19th.
