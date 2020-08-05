Shirin Teimoory of BMO: Keeping clients at ease during COVID-19

Shirin Teimoory, a mortgage specialist at Financial Group BMO, has been adapting to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only in how she works, but in the way she interacts with her many clients.
Shirin, an immigrant from Iran, has been in Canada for 10 years and accumulated banking experience and great success before joining BMO — she has been a mortgage specialist there since 2017, helping her clients find the right financing to suit their needs.
“My customers are from many communities — I help them buy their properties and make their dreams come true,” she added.
Shirin says the COVID-19 pandemic period has not been an easy one. “I have a one-year-old baby who I couldn’t leave at daycare, and my husband is working from home too,” she explained. “My baby is always attached to me, and I had to help my clients as some of them had already sold their houses or terminated their leases, and they had to buy their property. I had to work, even if it was difficult, and I had to do everything online — I couldn’t meet any clients in person.”
As part of the reality of working from home, Shirin had to also eliminate any concerns regarding online fraud. “It wasn’t easy ‚ we had a lot of meetings about this at BMO — and we enacted a lot of new procedures and adapted ourselves. During the spring and summer, our volume even went up compared to last year, and the clients are all happy.”
Shirin says that while clients could now conceivably visit in person, most are still interacting with her while staying home, which she thinks is advisable.
“Try to stay at home as much as possible, and don’t travel if it’s not necessary. Our clients can just reach us from anywhere they are, by e-mail or phone. Don’t take any risks.”
To contact Shirin Teimoory, call 514-979-9809, or e-mail shirin.teimoory@bmo.com. For more information, consult mortgagespecialist.bmo.com/qc/montreal/SHIRI-5501MAM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.