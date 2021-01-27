This decree should be challenged legally. This is appalling, unjust, and targets our vulnerable elderly. Hospitals need to help everyone equally. The elderly paid with their blood, sweat and tears to build this nation and they paid their fair share of taxes. We need to get a class action against this decree if enacted.
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.