Scarpaleggia supports Shop Local

With the ongoing pandemic and a possible second lockdown coming up, small businesses have been challenged. Many West Island municipalities have Shop Local initiatives as a way to help local merchants who are trying to compete against big box stores during these difficult times.
Lac St. Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia supported the notion of helping out our neighbourhood shops and restaurants by attending last weekend’s BEAU Christmas Market that was organized by Les Amis du Village Beaurepaire. Not only were residents and friends able to shop and support small business in Beaurepaire, the 1 to 6 p.m. event was also a fundraiser for Nova West Island.
“Beaurepaire Village is a charming part of our West Island community,” Scarapeggia said in a post on social media. Fresh breads and pies were on hand as well as many tempting Xmas gifts, some made locally like Tweety Treats bird feeders, made by nine year old Liam. “I want to help Nova West Island because they help people in their houses instead of a hospital and I thought it was such a nice charity,” noted the young man who has already donated one hundred dollars to NOVA.
“On Saturday, I heard about future plans to further add to the village's local appeal through new retail offerings coming soon,” Scarpaleggia said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.