SADB merchants give back to LGH

This past week, it was some of the Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue merchants and businesses who stepped forward to help feed staff at the Lakeshore General Hospital.
Organized by Jim Beauchamp of Cunningham’s Pub, almost 250 meals were delivered to the front line heroes at the hospital: nurses, doctors, support staff and cleaners from a number of restaurants and other merchants including Peter’s Cape Cod, Violet Angel Pizza and Pragai Couture.
The 245 meals were loaded up into a trailer and then delivered safely to the hospital for the hospital workers to enjoy a great meal while helping residents get through the current pandemic.
The Suburban salutes this initiative as many other volunteers and restaurants throughout the West Island have been stepping forward to help bring food and sustenance to the valued hospital workers doing their best on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
