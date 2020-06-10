SADB locks opening June 15th

Boaters will be able to use the Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue locks starting Monday, June 15th but there will be some restrictions.
The canal will be open until mid October but the central area will be off limits to everyone except Parks Canada workers and there will not be as many boats allowed to park in an effort to limit physical distancing during the COVID 19 pandemic.
There will be three times daily where the locks are opened every day of the week at nine a.m., 12:30 p.m. and four p.m. Work on the locks and adjacent jetty is currently underway so no public events will take place on the site this summer.
And while the locks will open, there is no plan currently to open up the boardwalk yet.
“We ask the public to follow the advice of public health experts and to practice physical distancing and hygiene measures, limit public gatherings, as well as respect travel restrictions and closures, the city of SADB noted in a press release.
