The veterans at the Sainte Anne’s Veterans Hospital are being honoured for their service on this Remembrance Day. But due to the coronavirus, activities have been altered and adapted to ensure physical distancing protocols are adhered to.
For example, in lieu of the traditional wreath ceremony that takes place in the hospital’s auditorium full of spectators., the event took place last Friday but with only five Veterans from the Veterans Association Committee, laying the wreaths and the other veterans were able to watch the ceremony on the hospital’s local channel in the comfort and safety of their own rooms.
Caregivers and family members were able to take part as well providing there is only one visitor in a room at a time.
As part of Veterans Week, another ceremony was held through Channel 940 at the hospital where Premier Francois Legault and veterans took part in a video messaging event full of personal testimonials.
“We have had to find creative solutions during COVID 19,” Isabelle Labrie, Housing Coordinator for the Veterans’ hospital, told The Suburban. “We used to hold a big Bingo game every Wednesday in the auditorium but now we hold smaller games on each floor.”
In fact, each unit and floor has its own recreation team to maintain the activities for the veterans without too much mixing of people. “We also provide Zoom meetings for our veterans who want to talk to family members who live across Canada or in the United States,” Labrie said. “Residents do not mix outside of their units to prevent any potential spreading or exposure.”
To mark Remembrance Day, a special lunch is taking place for the veterans as well as a visit from writer, historian and Concordia Professor David O’Keefe. A bar has been set up along with special activities for the veterans.
“Even though we have adapted to COVID 19, it was very important for us to commemorate the great sacrifice our veterans have provided for us,” Labrie said.
