REM Weekend Work Will Close Part of Highway 40

“As part of the relocation of a storm sewer in Kirkland, we must proceed with a complete closure of a portion of the service road on Highway 40 West, between Houde and Jean-Yves streets, this weekend,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau.
The nature of the work will force the closure of the service road section beginning at 10 p.m. this Friday and not reopen until Monday, February 22nd at 5 a.m.
According to Rouillard-Moreau, alternate access “will be offered via exit 50 (Saint-Charles Boulevard) via Houde Street, Elkas Boulevard and Jean-Yves Street or via exit 44 (Morgan Boulevard).”
The work will take a full month to complete and during the work, “the left shoulder of the Chemin Sainte-Marie overpass will be closed westbound. A protected pedestrian path will be built on the Chemin Sainte-Marie overpass.”
