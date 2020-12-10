The REM light rail project unveiled what some of the West Island train stations will look like once completed.
The three highlighted stations, Des Sources, Fairview-Pointe-Claire and Kirkland will have “elevated stations. This structure allows these future REM stations to serve thousands of people without breaking up the territory by keeping the vast majority of pedestrian, cyclist and road access open,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau.
The concept of the elevated structures is to reduce the “ limits the footprint and minimizes the impact on roads by spanning the A40’s on- and off-ramps,” Rouillard-Moreau said.
Another concept for the higher platform is that the new “structure also guarantees increased frequency and fast travel times for direct access to downtown in less than 30 minutes, travelling over the traffic.”
Each off the three elevated stations will have their own separate platform, one for each direction - heading west or east.
“All REM stations will have elevators to ensure greater accessibility for people with reduced mobility,” Rouillard-Moreau said. “A guidance path, i.e. a path where the pavers are raised, is embedded in the ground to allow people with a white cane to orient themselves in the station and head for the platforms.”
The REM trains will be divided into six different sections, and each will have its own predominant colour scheme. For the West Island, the colour is “ the forest green colour as reminiscent of the parks on the West Island.
The colour themes apply to the stations’ ceramic walls and tile floors, the furniture and plantings, or islands of biodiversity around the stations,” Rouillard-Moreau said.
