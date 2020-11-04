While the REM light rail project for the West Island is expected to be ready for 2023, eventual users are encouraged to see a virtual, three dimensional tour of what the Fairview-Pointe-Claire station will look like.
The 3 D video takes the viewer on a visit that begins with an aerial view of the expected station, one of 26 that will make up the REM network, before getting an inside take on the station.
Another unique factor of the proposed Fairview-Pointe Claire station is that it is one of six stations that will be classified as aerial, or above ground.
“This type of structure allows these future REM stations to serve thousands of people without fragmenting the territory by keeping the vast majority of pedestrians, bicycle and road access open,” said REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau.
The other aerial based stations are also West Island based, namely at Deux-Montagnes, Des Sources, Kirkland, Roxboro-Pierrefonds and Sunnybrooke.
“ It limits the footprint and minimizes the impact on roads by spanning the highway 40’s entrance and exit ramps. It also guarantees the REM users a direct access to downtown in less than 30 minutes, over the traffic,” Rouillard-Moreau said. “ It’s the first time Quebecers will see this type of structure in their landscape.”
The REM project is being divided into six sectors, each with its own colour scheme. For the West Island, the colour theme is green while the downtown colour vibe will be red. The Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport theme will be silver and gray.
Every new REM station will have elevators for those with reduced mobility issues as well as a guidance path which is “a path where the pavers are raised, is embedded in the ground to allow people with a white cane to orient themselves in the station and head for the platforms.”
To view the virtual tour, go online at rem.info.
