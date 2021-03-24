Railway Overpasses coming to West Island REM Project

Due to the frequency of the REM, the current level crossings will be transformed into railway overpasses, which will ensure more safety and allow the REM and vehicles to circulate without interruption,” Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau said.
The REM spokesperson was referring to the new elevated structures being constructed by the light rail project, including the The Pierrefonds-Roxboro station.
The reason for changing the “existing level crossings will be transformed by raising the track is for safety.
“In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, the level crossings on Alexander Street and Sunnybrooke Boulevard will be converted into railway overpass,” said Rouillard-Moreau. “The 11th Avenue, Gouin and Sources Boulevard level crossings will be eliminated as a result of the construction of a 1.5kilometre elevated structure.”
The elevated section slated in Pierrefonds-Roxboro is “ located at the centre of a 1.6-km elevated section that begins east of 11th Avenue and returns to ground level west of des Sources Boulevard. The rapid succession of three overhead structure to replace the level crossings (11th avenue, Gouin Boulevard West, des Sources Boulevard) leads us to build the network as a continuous aerial structure in this portion. This keeps the track at the same height to gain fluidity and to ensure user comfort by avoiding a roller coaster effect.”
The work will begin this spring and the level crossings in Pierrefonds-Roxboro will “will be eliminated through the construction of a 1.6-kilometre elevated section. This spring, drilling will begin to build the foundations for the 47 columns that will form this elevated structure, for an average of one column every 40 metres.”
Rouillard-Moreau also said that “to assemble the deck of the elevated structure, one of the launching beams that is currently being used to build the REM in the West Island will be relocated to the railway right-of-way in Pierrefonds-Roxboro in 2022.”
