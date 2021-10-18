The Quebec government announced Monday that a new form of proof of full vaccination is being made available for residents who want to travel outside the province.
The latest form of proof will be another QR code, similar to the type shown at local restaurants and sports and entertainment venues to gain entry.
The QR code will "be recognized and can be used in all Canadian provinces, as well as in several American states and countries around the world," says the Quebec government's announcement.
Those who want the new proof of vaccination will have to visit the Government of Quebec website, where users enter their name, date of birth and the date of one's first vaccine dose. The QR code can then be downloaded.
