The Quebec health and social services ministry is expanding its provision of rapid COVID tests to all of the province's primary and preschools, beginning Oct. 11.
They were already available in Montreal, Laval, Outaouais and Estrie, and the list now also includes the national capital, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Bas-Saint-Laurent and other regions.
The tests being provided to schools provide results in 15 minutes.
