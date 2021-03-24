Quebec in vaccine catch-up mode

Daniel Paré, director of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, has reported that the number of doses injected daily is currently below the province’s objective. He made the comments while visiting the CAE plant in St. Laurent. Paré said that this spring, 20-50 large companies are set to vaccinate their employees as well as their families and may provide an additional area for the local community to help enable Quebec in the goal to administer more than 70,000 doses per day during peak periods.
Quebec must vaccinate an average of 50,000 people per day in order to fulfill the Premier’s promise to immunize all Quebecers who want the vaccine by June 24. Presently, the doses received by the province are insufficient to reach such a rate.
The Legault government hopes to give itself the ability to “increase in power” when a large number of doses are expected to arrive in May and in June. Quebec will then have to vaccinate 70,000 or more people daily to catch-up.
Health Minister, Christian Dubé also announced that some 350 pharmacies in the Greater Montreal Area will participate in the province’s vaccination campaign. Pharmacies began taking appointments via Quebec’s vaccine booking portal and are expected to begin administering injections on March 22.
As of March 20, in Quebec, 944,793 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, zero have received a second dose and 89.9% of the doses received to date by the province have been administered.
