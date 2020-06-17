PR passes motion in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

‘The Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough council stands in solidarity with all those who call on our governments to put an end to systemic racism, racial violence and police brutality,” said Dimitrios Jim Beis.
The Mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was referring to he and his council uniting “with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and recognizes the existence of systemic racism which persists in our society, both in Montreal and in the rest of our province and country,” noted borough political attaché Sophie Mohsen in a recent statement.
“We also call on the City of Montreal to carefully examine the many ways in which racism manifests itself within our institution because we must and can do better! We must ensure better representation of our cultural communities within our administration,” said Beis.
The impetus for this support stems from the senseless murder of George Floyd, who was killed by four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. “His death adds to the thousands of lives that have been unjustly lost due to police brutality and due to systemic racism in our societies,” said Mohsen. “Several demonstrations have been held in Montreal and around the world since this tragic event where millions of supporters of the Black Lives Matters movement gathered in the streets to denounce systemic racism and police brutality.”
Beis and his council have since adopted a motion that requests that officers of the SPVM “proceed with the deployment of body cameras and to honour its commitments in terms of police arrests for the year 2020. This motion also urges the SPVM to set up a team specializing in interventions with cultural communities and people with special needs, which was supposed to be formed in March 2020,” Mohsen noted.
“We will continue to maintain a dialogue with our local community organizations that are in tune with reality on the ground and we wish to continue to help them address the systemic issues they encounter on a daily basis,” said the mayor.
“We want to continue to be partners with the black community and all cultural communities, which are unjustly the target of racial discrimination,” Beis said.
