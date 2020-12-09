Pointe Claire's fifth mural ready for its closeup

“It is with great pride that we welcome this new mural to the heart of Pointe-Claire, a work that both embellishes a utilitarian building and highlights the importance of water in our history,”said John Belvedere.
The mayor of Pointe Claire was referring to the unveiling of the city’s fifth mural entitled The Memory of Water created and completed by the ArtduCommun collective.
Due to the current pandemic and quarantine, the city noted that the “official inauguration will have to be postponed due to the current circumstances, passers-by are invited to appreciate this new work in the heart of the Pointe-Claire Village by taking pictures in front of it and sharing these images on social media.”
“Let’s show our pride for our new mural and spread the word about it,” said Belvedere.
The city released a call for artists who could handle the work and the contract was awarded to the ArtduCommun collective, namely artists Jasmin Guérard-Alie and Simon Bachand who researched the city’s history prior to starting the work last August.
“The Memory of Water showcases various representations of Pointe-Claire’s history through the incorporation of archives inspired by the theme of water, echoing the purpose of the building and its immediate environment,” noted the city.
The sails motif of the work “reflect the yacht club and the lake; the road and the trees echo the bicycle path along the waterfront; the convent and the mills speak to the architecture and history of the village.”
There are also references to airfreight becoming more common in the city as well as a shout out to the city’s iconic windmill.
“This fifth mural will enrich the public art collection in Pointe-Claire, and we are very pleased with it,” Belvedere said.
