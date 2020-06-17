Pointe Claire opens outdoor pools and other services

The city of Pointe Claire is preparing to re open some of its summer time services as the gradual pandemic requirements related to COVID 19 are being eased across the province and country.
The city is planning to have its public pools open to the public as noted through a press statement citing that “over the course of June, the criteria for the safe reopening of pools will be determined and applied to promote the use of these facilities while maintaining high standards of health protection.
“The dates when activities will resume will be announced shortly,” the city noted.
The city is currently working on “plans to control the practice of activities that include adapted methods and stringent health measures are being developed by the City together with the associations involved, if any.These plans must then be approved by the various sports federations, where applicable.”
Some of the activities planning to return this summer include baseball, soccer, canoeing and “ the shuttle service for boaters at Grande-Anse Park will also be opening.”
