Pointe Claire council goes public for August meeting

The upcoming Pointe Claire council meeting being held on Tuesday, August 18 will be open to the public once again.
Through a recent press release, the city noted that “this resumption of public council meetings is part of the City’s plan to gradually relaunch activities, which began on June 1 with the reopening of the City Hall multiservice counter. Council meetings have been held virtually since April due to the confinement imposed by the Québec government in response to COVID-19.”
“It’s important to recognize the exemplary conduct of citizens in complying with public health instructions and measures to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor John Belvedere.
The city will adhere to public safety guidelines such as “wearing a mask or face covering and practising physical distancing, as well as restrictions on the room’s maximum capacity.”
For the foreseeable future, the current amount of residents allowed to take part in the public meeting will be eleven.
“We are doing this to protect ourselves and others. The new rules will restore face-to-face citizen participation, while limiting the spread of the illness,” said the mayor.
Council room doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting taking place a half hour later. Attendees will be seated on a first come first serve concept.
Residents who still want to take part online can submit questions through a form on the city’s website and meetings can still be viewed via : https://www.pointe-claire.ca/en/council-meetings/.
