With the MTQ scheduled to replace the St. Jean overpass on highway 40 in Pointe Claire in 2023, the city is asking the provincial government to include a “a multi-purpose crossing for pedestrians, cyclists and people with reduced mobility “ in the new construction.
“Active mobility is a key focus of our city’s sustainable urban development. In this perspective, and with the arrival of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) and the Fairview–Pointe-Claire station in this area of the city centre, it is essential that a multi-purpose crossing be included in the Saint-Jean overpass reconstruction project,” said Mayor John Belvedere.
According the the city, the overpass in question “serves the hub of the West Island’s local and regional economic activities, with an average flow of 35 to 40,000 vehicles per day.
“The Saint-Jean overpass stretches across up to 12 traffic lanes of Highway 40 when you include the service roads. The existing facilities on this overpass, sidewalks in both directions, are not safe for active travel. The design needs to be reviewed with a focus on active mobility.”
The city sent their proposed concept to François Bonnardel, minister of Transport, with council adopting “a resolution aimed at ensuring a safe crossing, as provided for in the Ministère des Transports’ 2030 sustainable mobility policy and the 2018–2023 active transportation action plan.”
“We have to make sure that everyone can cross safely, regardless of their mode of travel,” said Belvedere. “A multi-purpose overpass at Highway 40 is essential to ensure active and safe mobility between all the city’s districts. It will allow people and vehicles to coexist more harmoniously.”
