Pointe Claire and SADB reopening pools

While the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro will not be reopening its public pools this summer, the municipalities of Pointe Claire and Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue will be reopening their pools for the summer season, albeit under different circumstances than normal due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
“This is because of the many challenges that an opening would imply both in terms of budget and health and because of the uncertainty expressed by parents,” said Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis in early June. “Unfortunately, it is often the most difficult decisions that are the best for everyone’s well-being.”
For Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue bathers, the municipal pool, located in Harpell Park, will be open as of Saturday, June 27th with the city keeping a watch to ensure that safety measures and proper hygiene practices are maintained.
Only residents will be able to use the facilities that will be free of charge. Like in Dorval, users will have to reserve a time slot and are suggested to arrive then minutes prior to the beginning of their allocated time frame.
Reservations can be made by calling 514.457.1625 or online via piscine@sadb.qc.ca.
The seven municipal pools in Pointe Claire will open a week later on Saturday, July 4th for residents only. Swimmers are encouraged to call the city at 514.630.1355 and register for the use of one pool location for this summer season.
There will also be a reservation protocol in place with a maximum number of swimmers allowed in each pool for a ninety minute time slot.
In other parts of the city, Montreal West and TMR will be reopening pools, however with some restrictions in place. Westmount is open, but only for residents. Côte St-Luc will not open until August.
