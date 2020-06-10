Pierrefonds-Roxboro keeping public pools closed this summer due to COVID 19

“The safety of our citizens has always been our top priority. We would all have liked to have a regular season, but after discussions and consultations, we made a joint decision not to reopen our municipal and community pools,” said Dimitrios Jim Beis.
The mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was referring to the borough administration’s decision to keep public pools closed this summer due to COVID-19.
This means that the Briarwood, PPK, Thorndale and Valleycrest pools will not open to the public this summer due to the fact that “under the circumstances, the operations of an aquatic facility would be impossible to manage with all the constraints imposed by the impacts of COVID-19.
“This is because of the many challenges that an opening would imply both in terms of budget and health and because of the uncertainty expressed by parents. Unfortunately, it is often the most difficult decisions that are the best for everyone’s well-being,” Beis said.
“Without a doubt, we would have been thrilled to be able to offer our services to the families in our neighbourhood again, but we preferred to make this decision, which seems more reasonable given all the constraints imposed by the pandemic,” said Amee Pond, Briarwood Pool’s Board Chair.
According to the borough, Public Health has mandated that “bathing would be by reservation only, for a period of 30 minutes at a time, in a well-defined area of the pool to ensure the physical distancing of bathers . No training, programming or activities would be permitted.”
But residents will be able to cool off publicly this summer season as four water games in various public parks like du Boisé and Parkinson are already opened and the borough is asking users to adhere to physical distancing and hygienic practices associated with the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.