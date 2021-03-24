Pierrefonds-Roxboro in “ready" mode for spring flooding

“Spring is starting to show its colours and light, and we are working behind the scenes in case of eventual floods,” said Dimitrios Jim Beis.
The mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was referring to the borough’s watching the water level of Riviere des Prairies in the event of any potential spring flooding this year.
“We are already monitoring the hydrological situation and I can assure you that we are ready,” Beis said. “In the past few years, we have acquired expertise in managing floods, as well as the pandemic.
We are able to manage both crises in parallel with confidence. Make sure you protect your property and your families, we’ll take care of the rest. Together we can do it!”
This year, the borough has purchased “new protective measures to improve its material resources inventory and to optimize interventions in the field, in order to secure public infrastructures.”
Inflatable temporary measures that can block off the encroaching water have been purchased as they last a long time, “more than 10 years, which significantly reduces the ecological footprint related to the disposal of soiled sandbags at the end of each flood.”
And while the borough is ready to step in and help its residents, like it did for the floods of 2017 and 2019, it did note that residents have their own responsibility during any potential spring flooding, including staying informed “on a daily basis on the borough’s communication channels, check if your property is in a flood zone area, purchase protective equipment like pumps or generators and carry out the required preventative installations each spring.”
Keep abreast of the latest news by going online via www.montreal.ca/pierrefonds-roxboro or on the borough’s Facebook page.
